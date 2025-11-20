The Fed May Not Cut Rates in December. Make This 1 Futures Trade Now.

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that prices are trending lower and the bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the Federal Reserve is leaning more hawkish on U.S. monetary policy, as seen by Wednesday afternoon’s FOMC minutes. That’s U.S. dollar-bullish and Euro currency-bearish. The Euro currency has also been pressured recently by European Union budget worries and political discord in France.

A move in March Euro currency futures below chart support at the November low of 1.1545 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1200, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.1700.

