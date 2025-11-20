Barchart.com
Cotton Bulls Trying to Push Back on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash
Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash
Cotton price action is up 36 to 51 points so far on Thursday. Futures posted Wednesday losses of 27 to 61 points at the close. Crude oil futures are back down $1.15 per barrel to $59.59 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.606 higher to $100.055.

August cotton exports (excluding linters) totaled 642,851 bales, which was a 10-yar low for the month, and down 31.39% from July.

Managed money was adding 2,736 contracts to their net short position as of September 30 according to delayed Commitment of Traders data. They held a net shot of 64,740 contracts on that date.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,538 bales sold with an average price of 63.22 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 10 points on 11/14 at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 17 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported at 51.83 cents/lb. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.3, down 27 points, currently up 51 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.78, down 61 points, currently up 41 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.03, down 54 points, currently up 36 points


