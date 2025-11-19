Barchart.com
Cotton Falls on Wednesday, with Outside Pressure

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Cotton futures posted Wednesday losses of 27 to 61 points at the close. Crude oil futures are back down $1.15 per barrel to $59.59 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.606 higher to $100.055.

August cotton exports (excluding linters) totaled 642,851 bales, which was a 10-yar low for the month, and down 31.39% from July.

Managed money was adding 2,736 contracts to their net short position as of September 30 according to delayed Commitment of Traders data. They held a net shot of 64,740 contracts on that date.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,538 bales sold with an average price of 63.22 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 10 points on 11/14 at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 17 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported at 51.83 cents/lb. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.3, down 27 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.78, down 61 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.03, down 54 points


