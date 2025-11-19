Cotton Falling Back on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 17 to 41 points on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are back down $1.42 per barrel to $59.32 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.601 higher to $100.050.

August cotton exports (excluding linters) totaled 642,851 bales, which was a 10-yar low for the month, and down 31.39% from July.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,538 bales sold with an average price of 63.22 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 10 points on 11/14 at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 17 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported at 51.83 cents/lb.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.4, down 17 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.98, down 41 points,