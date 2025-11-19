Barchart.com
Cotton Falling Back on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 17 to 41 points on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are back down $1.42 per barrel to $59.32 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.601 higher to $100.050.

August cotton exports (excluding linters) totaled 642,851 bales, which was a 10-yar low for the month, and down 31.39% from July.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,538 bales sold with an average price of 63.22 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 10 points on 11/14 at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 17 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported at 51.83 cents/lb. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 62.4, down 17 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.98, down 41 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.21, down 36 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

