Elon Musk Just Teased Tesla’s ‘Most Memorable Product Unveil Ever’ with Roadster in Development and New ‘Electric Flying Car’

When asked during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience whether Tesla (TSLA) was still developing the long-awaited Roadster, CEO Elon Musk replied confidently that the project was alive and nearing a major milestone.

“Yes,” Musk confirmed. “We’re getting close to demonstrating the prototype. One thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable.” He went on to hint at a feature that has long captured public imagination: the possibility of a flying car.

This exchange marked one of the most direct updates yet on Tesla’s second-generation Roadster — first unveiled in 2017, but since repeatedly delayed amid the company’s focus on scaling core vehicle production and new technologies like the Cybertruck and Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. This latest update fits neatly within Musk’s history of ambitious, forward-looking engineering goals that blend practicality with spectacle.

A Vision Beyond the Ground

During the conversation, Musk referenced billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s observation that “the future was supposed to have flying cars,” which evokes a familiar frustration within Silicon Valley — one that innovation in software has outpaced advances in physical technology. By quipping that “if Peter wants a flying car, he should be able to buy one,” Musk positioned Tesla once again at the intersection of bold imagination and real-world execution.

The comment hinted that the initial design of the Roadster might include far more than enthusiasts and investors bargained for. Rather than one of the fastest cars ever imagined, we might get a one-of-a-kind flying car. Musk did clarify that what they plan to release is “different” than what they initially envisioned and planned to release. This only further cements speculation around a potential pivot to a flying car.

While the notion of a flying car may sound futuristic, Tesla’s technological foundation arguably makes it a plausible evolution rather than fantasy. The company’s expertise in electric propulsion, lightweight composite materials, and advanced battery systems provides a base from which such a vehicle could theoretically emerge. The potential inclusion of SpaceX-derived cold-gas thrusters — rumored in earlier discussions about the Roadster — would further align with Musk’s long-standing philosophy of cross-pollinating technology across his companies.

Musk, who has repeatedly hinted at the concept over the past few years, entertained and heavily hinted at the idea on the podcast. When asked by Rogan if Tesla is “actively considering making an electric flying car,” Musk responded with a pointed, “Well, we have to see in the demo.”

Elon’s Authority on Flying Cars

Elon Musk’s statements about the reimagined Roadster carry weight because they come from one of the most accomplished industrial innovators of the modern era. As CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures, Musk has repeatedly pushed boundaries that once seemed impossible — from reusable rockets to mass-market electric cars. His track record of both overpromising and often eventually delivering keeps public attention firmly fixed on his words, even as timelines slip.

The Roadster, originally intended as Tesla’s halo product, symbolizes that dynamic perfectly. It’s a showcase of technology and aspiration — a demonstration that electric vehicles can outperform gasoline supercars not only on the ground but potentially above it. Musk’s assertion that the forthcoming demonstration could be “the most memorable product unveil ever” fits that ethos: part engineering milestone, part cultural event.

Classic Tesla Timing

In broader economic terms, Musk’s confidence in the Roadster underscores the enduring appeal of innovation-driven growth even amid cyclical market pressures. Whether or not the next Roadster truly flies, its development reflects Tesla’s — and Musk’s — commitment to staying ahead of competitors through audacious design and technological risk-taking.

For investors and consumers alike, the message is clear: Tesla’s future vision remains expansive, straddling the line between reality and science fiction. And if Musk’s hints hold true, the next Tesla product launch may quite literally take that vision to new heights. At the time, Musk “hoped” to have the demo by the end of 2025. But he has since announced the unveiling will come on April 1, 2026 — April Fools’ Day — with production set to follow within 12 to 18 months.