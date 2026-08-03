The $400 Billion Reason Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Is Up Today

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) shares opened higher on Monday following reports that the U.S. pharma giant held preliminary merger talks with UK rival AstraZeneca (AZN). If finalized, this reported transaction would create the world’s largest drugmaker (by revenue) with a market cap approaching $400 billion.

The AstraZeneca rumors arrive at a time when Bristol-Myers stock is already in a massive uptrend , currently up more than 20% versus its low in mid-June.

What the AstraZeneca Deal Would Mean for BMY Shares

Lucy Coutts, investment director at wealth management firm JM Finn, believes New York-based Bristol-Myers shareholders stand to gain the most from any potential transaction with AstraZeneca.

While the merger would enable AstraZeneca to grow its commercial footprint within the lucrative U.S. market, the instant takeover premium makes it a bigger win for BMY shares.

A potential deal with AZN will shield Bristol-Myers against upcoming patent cliffs, and equip the company with global scale and complementary pipelines, she told clients.

This explains the initial surge in the pharma stock following the AstraZeneca news on Aug. 3.

Should You Chase the Momentum in Bristol-Myers Stock?

Investors are nonetheless recommended “against” chasing the momentum in Bristol-Myers shares because the deal remains unconfirmed, with neither company officially announcing an agreement.

Plus, AstraZeneca investors are already balking at the strategic logic of a megamerger, as evidenced by a more than 6% decline in the firm’s share price today.

Experts point out that large-scale pharma deals often face regulatory scrutiny, integration hurdles, and pushback from institutional shareholders due to concerns about reduced agility and innovation.

If an official merger agreement isn’t announced in the days ahead, the buyout premium built into BMY could quickly evaporate, exposing short-term buyers to significant downside risk as the stock price adjusts back to baseline standalone fundamentals.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Bristol-Myers Squibb

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts , heading into Aug. 3, rated BMY stock at Moderate Buy, albeit with a mean price target of just over $63 that indicates potential downside in the back half of 2026.