Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The $400 Billion Reason Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bristol Myers Squibb logo under a magnifying glass_ By Casimiro
Bristol Myers Squibb logo under a magnifying glass_ By Casimiro

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) shares opened higher on Monday following reports that the U.S. pharma giant held preliminary merger talks with UK rival AstraZeneca (AZN). If finalized, this reported transaction would create the world’s largest drugmaker (by revenue) with a market cap approaching $400 billion. 

The AstraZeneca rumors arrive at a time when Bristol-Myers stock is already in a massive uptrend, currently up more than 20% versus its low in mid-June. 

www.barchart.com

What the AstraZeneca Deal Would Mean for BMY Shares

Lucy Coutts, investment director at wealth management firm JM Finn, believes New York-based Bristol-Myers shareholders stand to gain the most from any potential transaction with AstraZeneca.

While the merger would enable AstraZeneca to grow its commercial footprint within the lucrative U.S. market, the instant takeover premium makes it a bigger win for BMY shares. 

A potential deal with AZN will shield Bristol-Myers against upcoming patent cliffs, and equip the company with global scale and complementary pipelines, she told clients. 

This explains the initial surge in the pharma stock following the AstraZeneca news on Aug. 3.

Should You Chase the Momentum in Bristol-Myers Stock?

Investors are nonetheless recommended “against” chasing the momentum in Bristol-Myers shares because the deal remains unconfirmed, with neither company officially announcing an agreement. 

Plus, AstraZeneca investors are already balking at the strategic logic of a megamerger, as evidenced by a more than 6% decline in the firm’s share price today. 

Experts point out that large-scale pharma deals often face regulatory scrutiny, integration hurdles, and pushback from institutional shareholders due to concerns about reduced agility and innovation. 

If an official merger agreement isn’t announced in the days ahead, the buyout premium built into BMY could quickly evaporate, exposing short-term buyers to significant downside risk as the stock price adjusts back to baseline standalone fundamentals. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Bristol-Myers Squibb

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts, heading into Aug. 3, rated BMY stock at Moderate Buy, albeit with a mean price target of just over $63 that indicates potential downside in the back half of 2026. 

That said, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently pays a rather lucrative 3.87% dividend yield, which makes it attractive as a long-term holding for income-focused investors. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AZN 157.97 -11.67 -6.88%
Astrazeneca Plc
BMY 65.47 +0.16 +0.24%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Ahead of Palantir Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for PLTR Stock
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 2
Reddit Stock Collapses 23% as AI Eats Away at User Growth
BlackRock's global headquarters By Tada Images 3
Why BlackRock Is Betting Big on Ondas Stock Now
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
The Biggest Concern Hanging Over CoreWeave Stock Has Finally Eased
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple vs. HP: The $5 Trillion Giant, or the Stock That Pays 15x the Dividend.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.