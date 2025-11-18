Cotton Holding Gains on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with 30 to 50 point gains across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are back up cents per barrel to $60.32 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.057 higher to $99.545.

Crop Progress data from NASS estimates the US cotton crop at 71% harvested as of 11/16, lagging the 72% average pace.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 3,009 bales sold with an average price of 57.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 30 points on 11/14 at 74.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,100 bales on November 17 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported last week at 51.83 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.67, up 31 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.56, up 50 points,