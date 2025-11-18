Hogs Falling on Tuesday

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are down 59 cents to $1.60 so far on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday morning was reported at $75.66. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 94 cents on November 14 at $87.00.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 94 cents to $96.07 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the Monday at 494,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 4,006 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $78.000, down $0.575,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $77.825, down $1.600