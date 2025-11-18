Barchart.com
Cotton Mostly Higher to Kick Off Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton price action is slipping in the December contracts, with other contracts up 5 to 13 points on Tuesday morning. Futures posted mixed action on Monday, with contracts down 3 to 8 points higher. Crude oil futures were back down 37 cents per barrel to $59.72 on Monday, with the US dollar index $0.251 higher to $99.450.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 416 bales sold with an average price of 63.51 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 11/14 at 74.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on November 14 with the certified stocks level at 19,244 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported last week at 51.83 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.46, down 3 points, currently down 2 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.21, up 8 points, currently up 13 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.37, up 2 points, currently up 9 points


