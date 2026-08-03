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Cattle Posting Mixed Trade on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are showing 5 to 40 cent gains so far on Monday. Cash trade was at $232-233 last week, with a few at $235. Early bids are surfacing at $233 this week. Feeder cattle futures are slipping at midday, with contracts steady to 45 cents lower.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.86 on July 30 to $345.83. 

The Friday Commitment of Traders report showed managed money cutting back another 8,840 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options to 66,523 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle futures and options spec funds were trimming 482 contracts from the net long as of July 28 to 7,423 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday morning report. Choice boxes were up $5.36 at $366.74, with Select $2.25 lower to $343.98. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter last week at 512,000 head through Saturday. That is down 16,000 head from the previous week and 24,919 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.125, up $0.375,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.650, up $0.400,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.000, up $0.050,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $347.775, down $0.250

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $343.325, down $0.450

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.350, down $0.000


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 226.225 -0.725 -0.32%
Live Cattle
LEV26 226.725s -0.525 -0.23%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 231.100s -0.650 -0.28%
Live Cattle
GFU26 342.550s -1.225 -0.36%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 347.825s -0.200 -0.06%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 333.700s -1.650 -0.49%
Feeder Cattle

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