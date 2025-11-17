Cotton Closes Mixed on Monday

Cotton futures posted mixed action on Monday, with contracts down 3 to 8 points higher. Crude oil futures were back down 37 cents per barrel to $59.72 on Monday, with the US dollar index $0.251 higher to $99.450.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 416 bales sold with an average price of 63.51 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 11/14 at 74.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on November 14 with the certified stocks level at 19,244 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported last week at 51.83 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 62.46, down 3 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.21, up 8 points,