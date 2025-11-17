Barchart.com
Cotton Closes Mixed on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay
Cotton futures posted mixed action on Monday, with contracts down 3 to 8 points higher. Crude oil futures were back down 37 cents per barrel to $59.72 on Monday, with the US dollar index $0.251 higher to $99.450.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 416 bales sold with an average price of 63.51 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 11/14 at 74.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on November 14 with the certified stocks level at 19,244 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported last week at 51.83 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.46, down 3 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.21, up 8 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.37, up 2 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

