Cattle Post Monday Gains

Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Live cattle futures posted Monday front month gains of $2.12 to $2.25. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week, with last week at $225-227 across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.35 to $4.65 at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.84 to $341.89 on November 14. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 7,000 head sold, with sales listed as steady.

On Friday, the White House cut back the tariffs on several food import items, specifically beef among others, though Brazil still has a 40% tariff. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, narrowing the Chc/Sel spread to $14.11. Choice boxes were down 32 cents to $370.41, while Select was $2.06 higher at $356.30. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday is estimated at 116,000 head. That is 3,000 head above last Monday but 6,504 head below the same Monday last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $221.275, up $2.125,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $221.775, up $2.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $221.825, up $2.250,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.850, up $1.175,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $326.275, up $5.725,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $318.550, up $5.200,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 221.825s +2.250 +1.02%
Live Cattle
LEG26 221.775s +2.250 +1.02%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 221.275s +2.125 +0.97%
Live Cattle
GFF26 326.275s +5.725 +1.79%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 339.850s +1.175 +0.35%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 318.550s +5.200 +1.66%
Feeder Cattle

