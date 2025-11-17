Crude Prices Fall on Risk-Off and Restarting of Russian Port

December WTI crude oil (CLZ25) on Monday closed down -0.18 (-0.30%), and December RBOB gasoline (RBZ25) closed down -0.0215 (-1.07%).

Crude oil prices fell on Monday as investors took a risk-off stance amid a decline in stocks and concern about expected weak US economic reports due this week. Oil prices were also undercut as Russia's key oil export port of Novorossiysk reportedly resumed some operations after Ukrainian attacks last Friday.

Oil prices had underlying support from continued geopolitical risks related to Russia, last Friday's seizure by Iran of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, and the US military buildup for a possible attack on Venezuela, which is the world's 12th-largest oil producer.

Reduced crude exports from Russia are supportive of oil prices. Ukraine has targeted at least 28 Russian refineries over the past three months, exacerbating a fuel crunch in Russia and limiting Russia's crude export capabilities. Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian refineries and oil export terminals curbed Russia's total seaborne fuel shipments to 3.45 million bpd in the four weeks to November 9, down by -130,000 bbl from the prior week and the lowest in two months. Ukraine has knocked out 13% to 20% of Russia's refining capacity by the end of October, curbing production by as much as 1.1 million bpd. New US and EU sanctions on Russian oil companies, infrastructure, and tankers have also curbed Russian oil exports.

Crude prices tumbled to a 3-week low last Wednesday after OPEC revised its Q3 global oil market estimates from a deficit to a surplus, as US production exceeded expectations and OPEC also ramped up crude output. OPEC said it now sees a 500,000 bpd surplus in global oil markets in Q3, versus last month's estimate for a -400,000 bpd deficit. Also, the EIA raised its 2025 US crude production estimate to 13.59 million bpd from 13.53 million bpd last month.

OPEC+ at its November 2 meeting announced that members will raise production by +137,000 bpd in December but will then pause the production hikes in Q1-2026 due to the emerging global oil surplus. The IEA in mid-October forecasted a record global oil surplus of 4.0 million bpd for 2026. OPEC+ is trying to restore all of the 2.2 million bpd production cut it made in early 2024, but still has another 1.2 million bpd of production left to restore. OPEC's October crude production rose by +50,000 bpd to 29.07 million bpd, the highest in 2.5 years.

Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days rose +1.1% w/w to 103.41 million bbls in the week ended November 14, the highest level since June 2024.

Last Thursday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of November 7 were -4.1% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -4.0% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -7.9% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending November 7 rose +1.5% w/w to a record high of 13.862 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ending November 14 rose by +3 rigs to 417, modestly above the 4-year low of 410 rigs set on August 1. Over the past 2.5 years, the number of US oil rigs has fallen sharply from the 5.5-year high of 627 rigs reported in December 2022.

