Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Spiked the Soybean Market - Again?

Darin Newsom - Barchart - 1 minute ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

  • After starting the week lower Sunday night, the soybean futures market has rallied more than 30 cents off its session low. 

  • The US president continues to talk about more sales being made to China. 

  • What isn't mentioned is this is normal for this time of year, and that reads on real fundaments - cash price, basis, futures spreads - have been telling us this since the end of September. 

Almost as soon as I finished my Monday morning conversation with Jesse Allen on the Agriculture of America talk show, my friend in the brokerage industry sent me this message, “Maybe there is something to the latest headline…”. I poured myself another shot of an adult beverage – it’s the only way to get through the nonsense these days – and asked, “What headline”. I knew, though. We all know. And yes, supposedly the US president said something to the effect of, “More Chinese sales coming…”. This once again triggered Watson, as intended. But here’s what we know:

  • This is the time of year when China tends to buy and ship secondary supplies from the US. We can see it on seasonal charts
    • The National Soybean Index (($CNSI)
    • National Average Basis
  • We’ve also seen futures spreads covering less calculated full commercial carry, week-to-week, since the end of September
  • However, the “deal” the US president continues to brag about includes the familiar provisions:
    • China can buy futures instead of physical supplies of soybeans (a gift to the CME)
    • China can buy from the supplier with the most competitive price

Given this, it is interesting to note prices at Brazilian ports continue to run below the US price at the Port of New Orleans

Recall what I wrote in Monday’s Morning Commentary, about how the soybean futures market turned on a dime overnight through the pre-dawn hours: The week got under way with January showing follow-through pressure from last Friday’s silly selloff, dropping as much as 10.25 cents. However, the contract then turned on a dime, literally, rallying to a gain of as much as 10.25 cents and sitting on its session high at this writing. Does this mean the world’s largest buyer used the USDA-driven drop to again cover some secondary cash supplies? It is a possibility. Or was that same buyer simply playing the futures market according to the latest “deal”? Also a possibility. I have no idea when, or if, daily export sales will be announced again or how long the truce between US political parties keep the doors of government open. The bigger question is, given all decisions and actions are decided by one person with one social media account these days, does it even matter?

The reality is nothing has changed, or out of the ordinary for the US soybean market. Other than the constant comments being made.

For the record, January (ZSF26) has rallied as much as 24.5 cents on trade volume of 130,000 contracts and is sitting near its session high at this writing.


On the date of publication, Darin Newsom did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSF26 1149-0 +24-4 +2.18%
Soybean
$CNSI 1,049.66 -22.10 -2.06%
Cash National Soybean Index

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Image of the hardcover book Principles by Ray Dalio by Mr_ M Nobody via Shutterstock 3
Ray Dalio Warns the Next Big Debt Crisis Won’t Come From Banks. It’ll Come From Governments.
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Has One of the ‘Largest’ Opportunities Ahead. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Before November 19?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot