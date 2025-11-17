Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 23 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock
Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures found some footing to close out Friday, with gains of 15 cents to $1. December was down $2.20 on the week. Cash trade was reported at $225-227 last week across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $1.50 to $2.10 at the close. January held onto a 97 cent gain last week despite, a couple limit moves both higher and lower.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.31 to $343.73 on November 13. 

On Friday, the White House cut back the tariffs on several food import items, specifically beef among others, though Brazil still has a 40% tariff. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the Friday PM report, narrowing the Chc/Sel spread to $16.49. Choice boxes were down $2.84 to $370.73, while Select was 79 cents lower at $354.24. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week at 576,000. That is 16,000 head above last week and 32,810 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $219.150, up $0.150,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $219.525, up $0.575,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $219.575, up $0.975,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $338.675, up $1.675,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $320.550, up $2.100,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $313.350, up $1.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 219.575s +0.975 +0.45%
Live Cattle
LEG26 219.525s +0.575 +0.26%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 219.150s +0.150 +0.07%
Live Cattle
GFF26 320.550s +2.100 +0.66%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 338.675s +1.675 +0.50%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 313.350s +1.575 +0.51%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Supermicro Stock Slips 33% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is a High-Stakes Trade Ahead of November 19. How to Hedge the Risk of a Post-Earnings Plunge.
The front of a Sweetgreen restaurant_ Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock_ 5
Get Ready for a Short Squeeze in Sweetgreen Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot