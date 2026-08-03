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GM Stock Alert: What to Know as General Motors Announces AI System for Cars

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock
A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock

General Motors (GM) shares remain in focus on Aug. 3 after the legacy automaker announced plans to launch its own deeply integrated, native artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for vehicles. According to GM’s management, the upcoming AI system will expand beyond standard chatbots to seamlessly connect with onboard systems and OnStar capabilities. 

At the time of writing, General Motors stock is up nearly 10% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

What We Know About GM’s Upcoming AI System

General Motors has teamed up with leading large language model (LLM) developers to deliver a more intelligent in-car experience. 

Its upcoming assistant will offer personalized driver settings, hands-free voice management for vehicle diagnostics, and real-time predictive maintenance alerts. 

By providing direct access to vehicle systems rather than relying solely on external mobile mirroring, GM aims to deliver a unified, highly intuitive digital experience across millions of its cars.

The AI announcement arrives at a time when GM shares are already experiencing notable technical momentum; the stock currently sits above its key moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the late 60s indicating intense buying pressure. 

What the AI Initiative Means for GM Shares

For investors, GM’s proprietary AI initiative reinforces management’s commitment to high-margin software services and expanding recurring revenue streams. 

Integrating intelligence directly with OnStar bolsters brand loyalty and ecosystem lock-in, paving the way for lucrative subscription-based vehicle services.

Additionally, predictive maintenance could help lower long-term operational costs for commercial and retail fleets alike, providing General Motors a notable technological edge over its legacy peers. 

All in all, the planned AI deployment would accelerate GM’s transformation into a tech-centric automotive giant, potentially boosting earnings growth and justifying multiple expansion over time.

Note that General Motors shares also currently pay a dividend yield of 0.81%, making them even more attractive to income-focused investors. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on General Motors?

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street remains bullish on GM stock for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on General Motors sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $100 signaling potential upside of another 14% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GM 87.56 -1.30 -1.46%
General Motors Company

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