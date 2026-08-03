This Little-Known Stock Has Surged 360% in the Past Year

Liquidia (LQDA) exhibits exceptional momentum with shares up more than 360% over the past 52 weeks.

LQDA holds a 100% “Buy” technical opinion, with multiple analyst ratings supporting strong bullish sentiment.

Revenue and earnings growth are projected to surge.

Valuation and short interest are elevated, but disciplined risk management and stop-loss strategies can help mitigate volatility.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $7.48 billion, Liquidia (LQDA) is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for unmet patient needs.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals and superior current momentum. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

Barchart’s Technical Indicators for Liquidia

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Liquidia scored an all-time high of $91.10 on July 24.

Liquidia has a Weighted Alpha of 254.89.

LQDA has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 362.98% over the past 52 weeks.

Liquidia has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $82.29 with a 50-day moving average of $73.66.

LQDA has made 6 new highs and gained 3.71% over the past month.

60-month beta of 0.55.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.88.

There’s a technical support level around $81.94.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$7.48 billion market capitalization.

620x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Revenue is predicted to grow 358.05% this year and another 63.30% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 535.00% this year and an additional 66.90% next year

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Liquidia

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 7 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” and 1 “Hold” opinion with price targets between $60 and $130.

Value Line rates the stock “Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 7% overvalued with a fair value of $78.37.

5,770 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy” but has a problem with its valuation

Short interest is 13.87% of the float with 9.18 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Liquidia

Liquidia is not well known but seems to be developing some steam. Yes, the valuation and short interest is a little high, but risk can be mitigated with proper stop losses.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.