3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”

Dividend Kings: companies that have paid increasing dividends for 50 or more consecutive years- are some of the best income generators available today.

But let’s face it: sometimes, if you look at the stock price alone, I wouldn't blame you for wondering if you can ever make money from them.

It comes with the territory. At the core, these Dividend Kings are mature businesses with nothing else to prove. Investors wouldn't expect to see AI-style growth in a handful of months. But it doesn’t always have to be that way.

Some Dividend Kings do showcase growth that is in par or even better than the broader market. These are the ones you need to look for, and I can show you exactly how.

How I Came Up With The Following Stocks

On Barchart Screener , I used the following filters:

YTD Percent Change: Greater than 20%. I am filtering the results to include companies that have gained 20% or more year-to-date.

Greater than 20%. I am filtering the results to include companies that have gained 20% or more year-to-date. Current Analyst Rating: 3.5 - 5. This limits the results to companies that Wall Street expects to perform well in the future. A “Moderate” or “Strong” buy rating does not guarantee success, but it is a strong indicator of a stock worth watching.

3.5 - 5. This limits the results to companies that Wall Street expects to perform well in the future. A “Moderate” or “Strong” buy rating does not guarantee success, but it is a strong indicator of a stock worth watching. Number of Analysts: 12 or higher, because the more the analysts, the stronger the confidence in the average rating.

12 or higher, because the more the analysts, the stronger the confidence in the average rating. Investing Ideas: Dividend Kings, companies that have shown resilience and stability for at least 50 years, making them an easy choice for long-term portfolios.

Four companies that fit these criteria, which I arranged from highest to lowest yield.

With that out of the way, let’s go over the first Dividend King:

Abbvie Inc ( ABBV )

AbbVie Inc. develops and manufactures medicines and health-related solutions that address various diseases, making it one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. It was formed in 2013 as a result of its separation from Abbott Laboratories. AbbVie is the company behind superstar drugs like Humira, Skyrizi, and more.

Just this week, AbbVie advanced aesthetic care by highlighting new work from Allergan Aesthetics, the company's division focused on cosmetic treatments, including BOTOX and fillers. The latest data from ASDS 2025 mentions innovations in fast-acting wrinkle and other skin and filler treatments.

In its most recent financials , sales are up >9% YOY to $15.8 billion. However, net income has shrunk to $188 million- from nearly $1.6 billion last year. AbbVie pointed to increasing expenses, erosion in Humira sales, and other investments in initiatives that ultimately led to the quarter's weak profitability. Despite that, the stock price grew 31% year-to-date .

Today, AbbVie pays a forward annual dividend of $6.56, which translates to a yield of almost 3% . Not only that, a consensus among 28 analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ”, a sentiment consistent over the past three months.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ )

The second Dividend King on my list is Johnson & Johnson. It was founded in 1886 and has grown into one of the biggest companies with a global presence in healthcare. Johnson & Johnson is behind some of the world's most popular products, including Baby Powder, Listerine, and other well-known brands.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson secured FDA approval for DARZALEX FASPRO, the first and only treatment for high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma, reducing the risk of disease progression by half.

In its most recent financials , the company reported sales are up around 7% YOY to approximately $24 billion. Its net income also grew 91% from the same quarter last year to $5.2 billion. In my opinion, this momentum could further propel the company’s strong year-to-date growth of 35% .

The company also pays a forward annual dividend of $5.20, which translates to around a 2.7% yield, and a consensus among 25 analysts rates the stock a “Moderate Buy”, a sentiment that has also been consistent over the past three months. I

Nucor Corp ( NUE )

Last on my list is Nucor Corp, another Dividend King. The company was founded in 1940 and has grown to be the biggest, safest, most productive, and most profitable steel and steel-products company.

Nucor has recently reported that its core steelmaking and downstream expansion projects continued to ramp up, and the results are showing up in its balance sheet, one of the strongest in its industry.

In Q3 ‘25, Nucor’s reported revenue grew 14% YOY to $8.5 billion, while net income increased 143% to $607 million. NUE stock has also increased 25% year-to-date , paying a forward annual dividend of $2.20 , which translates to a roughly 1.5% yield.

Finally, a consensus among 14 analysts rates the stock a “ Strong Buy ”, a rating that has been solid over the past three months.

Now, I know I said I'd be covering three stocks- but I do have a bonus:

Parker-Hannifin Corp ( PH )

For this bonus Dividend King, I've got Parker-Hannifin Corp, a company that caters to the industrial and aerospace niche. Founded in 1917, Parker-Hannifin has grown into a global leader in control technologies, providing engineering solutions that keep things moving.

A few days ago, Parker Hannifin announced its plans to acquire Filtration Group , which should expand Parker's filtration technologies and boost its aftermarket business.

In its most recent financials , the company reported sales grew around 4% YOY to $5.1 billion while its net income rose around 16% to $808 million. With these numbers, it is not surprising that the stock grew over 32% year-to-date .

The company pays a forward annual dividend of $7.20 , translating to a yield of 0.86%, and a consensus among 23 analysts rates the stock a “ Strong Buy ”, a rating that has been consistent over the past three months.

Final Thoughts

These four Dividend Kings have performed exceptionally well over the past year, outperforming the broad market while consistently receiving buy ratings from Wall Street, which highlights their overall strength and reliability as income-generating investments. Whether their stock price will continue to grow in 2026 is anyone's guess. But, investors buying these stocks today should be doing so for their “lifetime of income” attribute, not AI-style growth.