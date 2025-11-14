Hogs Pushing Higher on Friday

Barchart.com
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Lean hog futures are back up 40 to 70 cents on Friday.  USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was not reported due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 3 cents on November 12 at $88.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $4.68 to $99.94 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the butt leading the way, up $8.02. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 494,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.942 million head. That is 4,000 head below last week but 24,362 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $78.775, up $0.700,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $79.525, up $0.675

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $83.275, up $0.425,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 79.375 +0.525 +0.67%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 78.500s +0.425 +0.54%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 83.150s +0.300 +0.36%
Lean Hogs

