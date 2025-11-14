Hogs Pushing Higher on Friday

Lean hog futures are back up 40 to 70 cents on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was not reported due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 3 cents on November 12 at $88.83.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $4.68 to $99.94 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the butt leading the way, up $8.02. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 494,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.942 million head. That is 4,000 head below last week but 24,362 head above the same week last year.
Dec 25 Hogs are at $78.775, up $0.700,
Feb 26 Hogs are at $79.525, up $0.675
Apr 26 Hogs is at $83.275, up $0.425,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.