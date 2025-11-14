How Much Higher Will Wheat Prices Go Here?

March soft red winter wheat (ZWH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March soft red winter wheat futures that prices are trending higher. The bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage and have gained fresh upside momentum this week.

Fundamentally, the global supply and demand balance sheet for wheat is tighter and that favors the bulls. Recent U.S. trade deals with its world counterparts, and more in the works, are also a positive for the U.S. grain markets.

A move in March SRW wheat futures above chart resistance at $5.60 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $6.20 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $5.35.

