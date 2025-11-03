Barchart.com
China Wants to Buy U.S. Wheat. How to Play Wheat Futures Now.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

March soft red winter wheat futures (ZWH26) present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March soft red winter wheat futures that prices are now trending up and have just hit a 2.5-month high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage and have momentum.

Fundamentally, the weekend news that China is seeking to buy U.S. wheat, after the U.S.-China trade truce last week, amid easing U.S.-China tensions, has only added to ideas of a tightening global supply and demand balance sheet for wheat. 

A move in March SRW wheat futures above chart resistance at today’s high of $5.57 1/4 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $6.20 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $5.30.

www.barchart.com

