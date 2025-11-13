Cotton Slipping Back Lower at Midday

Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton futures are showing Thursday weakness of 13 to 21 points so far on the session. Crude oil futures are back up 36 cents per barrel to $58.86 so far on the day, with the US dollar index $0.464 lower to $98.910.

Export Sales data was delayed more than a month, but showed sales in the week of 9/25 this morning, with 155,414 RB of cotton sold. Shipments were tallied at 117,595 RB.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 2,310 bales sold with an average price of 60.62 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on 11/12 at 75.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,000 on November 11 with the certified stocks level at 18,239 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 63.09, down 21 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.68, down 13 points,