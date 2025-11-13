Barchart.com
Hog Losses Continue at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 43 minutes ago Columnist

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are down $2.17 to $2.60 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday morning was reported at $80.36, down $1.21 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 4 cents on November 11 at $89.13.

The USDA reported 47,386 MT of pork sold in the week of 9/25, a 14 week high is sales to that point.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down another $0.66 to $95.48 per cwt. The loin, belly, and picnic were the primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 494,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.448 million head. That is 26,000 head below last week but 17,499 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $78.450, down $2.175,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $78.925, down $2.600

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $83.000, down $2.550,


