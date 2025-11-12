Cotton Heads Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures closed with losses of 50 to 58 points across the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were down $2.56/barrel to $58.48 so far on the day, with the US dollar index $0.084 higher to $99.400.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,583 bales sold with an average price of 63.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 11/11 at 75.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3,490 on November 11 with the certified stocks level at 17,239 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 63.3, down 58 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.81, down 57 points,