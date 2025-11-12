Hogs Falling on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are falling back $1.20 to $1.80 lower across most contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday morning was reported at $81.17 down $0.62 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 34 cents on November 10 at $89.17.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down another $1.33 to $96.05 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 460,000 head, taking the weekly total to 954,000 head. That is 27,000 head above last week but 11,025 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $81.125, down $1.225,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $81.450, down $1.775