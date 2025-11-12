The Bears Are in Charge of the Euro. How to Trade the Currency Slump Now.

March Euro currency (ZBZ25) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that prices are trending lower and last week hit a five-month low. The trend is the bears’ friend.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is in better condition than the European Union’s economy and that’s bearish for the Euro currency. There are also marketplace worries about the EU budget deficit and political worries regarding France.

A move in the March Euro currency futures below chart support at the November low of 1.1545 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1200 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.1700.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

