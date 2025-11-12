Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Falling Again on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Cotton price action is down 55 to 84 points on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with losses of 35 to 43 points. Crude oil futures were up 89 cents/barrel to $61.02 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.107 lower to $99.355.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 3,451 bales sold with an average price of 60.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 65 points on 11/10 at 75.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 63.88, down 43 points, currently down 84 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.38, down 39 points, currently down 63points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.57, down 35 points, currently down 62 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.74 -0.64 -0.98%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 62.99 -0.89 -1.39%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 5
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot