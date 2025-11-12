Cotton Falling Again on Wednesday Morning

Cotton price action is down 55 to 84 points on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with losses of 35 to 43 points. Crude oil futures were up 89 cents/barrel to $61.02 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.107 lower to $99.355.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 3,451 bales sold with an average price of 60.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 65 points on 11/10 at 75.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 63.88, down 43 points, currently down 84 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.38, down 39 points, currently down 63points

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.57, down 35 points, currently down 62 points