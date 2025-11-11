Barchart.com
Cotton Closes Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton futures closed the Tuesday session with losses of 35 to 43 points. Crude oil futures were up 89 cents/barrel to $61.02 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.107 lower to $99.355.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 3,451 bales sold with an average price of 60.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 65 points on 11/10 at 75.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 63.88, down 43 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.38, down 39 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.57, down 35 points


