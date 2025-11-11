A $3 Billion Reason to Buy Nebius Stock Now

Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Nebius (NBIS) shares remain in focus on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure firm said its revenue more than quadrupled in Q3 and announced a landmark $3 billion contract with Meta Platforms (META).

The five-year agreement follows NBIS’ transformative $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft (MSFT), demonstrating the company’s ability to attract and retain hyperscaler clients in the rapidly growing AI ecosystem.

Despite these constructive developments, Nebius stock remains down nearly 30% versus its year-to-date high in mid-October.

Significance of Meta Deal for Nebius Stock

Teaming up with Meta is positive for NBIS shares as it validates the company’s tech platform and execution capabilities, positioning it as an essential enabler in the AI infrastructure landscape.

The deployment timeline for the $3 billion contract spans just three months, demonstrating Nebius’ operational efficiency and readiness to scale rapidly in response to customer demands.

The timing of this deal couldn’t be more favorable for Nasdaq-listed firm, as McKinsey projects worldwide data center and electrical capacity spending to hit $6.7 trillion by the end of the decade.

In short, Nebius Group is emerging as a high-velocity infrastructure player at precisely the moment artificial intelligence demand is going vertical, and this META partnership could prove its breakout catalyst.

Should You Buy NBIS Shares Despite Q3 Revenue Miss?

While Nebius’ revenue in Q3 came in slightly short of analysts’ estimates, the magnitude of growth (355%) reflects exceptional demand for AI computing capacity that far exceeds available supply.

The Dutch company reported selling out of available capacity during the quarter, with demand so robust the Meta deal size was constrained only by its current infrastructure capabilities.

Nebius has an ambitious target of achieving up to $9 billion in annualized run-rare revenue by the end of next year, which makes up for another great reason to own its stock at the current price.

Nebius Remains in Favor With Wall Street Analysts

According to Wall Street firms, Nebius shares are worth owning heading into 2026.