Cotton Slipping Back at Tuesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are down 19 to 25 points so far on the Tuesday session. Crude oil futures are up 97 cents/barrel to $61.10 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.232 lower to $99.230.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 3,451 bales sold with an average price of 60.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 65 points on 11/10 at 75.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.12, down 19 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.53, down 24 points,