Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Slipping Back at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Cotton futures are down 19 to 25 points so far on the Tuesday session. Crude oil futures are up 97 cents/barrel to $61.10 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.232 lower to $99.230.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 3,451 bales sold with an average price of 60.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 65 points on 11/10 at 75.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 64.12, down 19 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.53, down 24 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.67, down 25 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 65.45 -0.32 -0.49%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 63.99 -0.32 -0.50%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot