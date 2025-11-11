Hogs Trading Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are following up the sharply higher Monday trade with mixed Tuesday action of down 20 to up 50 cents USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday morning was reported at $82.19, down $2.10 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 64 cents on November 7 at $89.41.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was back down 66 cents to $99.56 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 494,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last Monday but 48,744 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.575, down $0.200,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $83.300, up $0.475