Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is This Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stock Still a Buy?

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, saw its shares plunge more than 22% on Friday, Nov. 7, after management acknowledged a patient’s death in a gene-editing study for its lead candidate in the Q3 earnings release. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also put the Phase 3 study on hold, causing the stock to fall just over 14% year to date.

Intellia develops in vivo CRISPR-based gene-editing therapies to treat or cure genetic diseases by precisely editing DNA directly inside the body. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood, known for her bold conviction in cutting-edge innovation, has been steadily increasing her stake in Intellia. 

Let’s find out if Intellia stock is still a buy. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

The Nex-Z Clinical Hold: Temporary Setback or High Risk?

Intellia works on one-time treatments that could permanently fix the root cause of certain genetic diseases. The company announced its third-quarter results on Nov. 6, indicating both challenges and encouraging developments in its pipeline. The company’s two flagship programs, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) and lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z), are approaching late-stage milestones in the treatment of rare but significant genetic diseases.

However, management also acknowledged that Intellia’s lead drug candidate, nex-z, has suffered a temporary setback. The drug is being developed to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, a serious condition caused by protein misfolding. Unfortunately, in late October, the FDA placed a clinical hold on the company’s Phase 3 MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 trials after a patient death was reported. While the case is being investigated, Intellia has stated that the incidence featured “complicating comorbidities” and that serious liver-related adverse effects happened in fewer than 1% of patients in the MAGNITUDE trial. The company is currently working closely with regulators and medical experts to develop its risk mitigation strategy. It plans to provide an update once it receives the FDA’s formal hold letter. 

Despite this hurdle, management stressed that the science behind nex-z remains compelling. Earlier trials have shown the therapy can deeply and consistently reduce transthyretin protein after a single dose, suggesting the potential for a one-time, lifelong treatment. Intellia will present new long-term data for ATTR-CM patients on Nov. 10, 2025, at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions. 

Some analysts remain skeptical following the FDA hold. For instance, RBC Capital Markets and William Blair analysts believe that until Intellia offers a clear regulatory way forward, it is tough to be optimistic about the stock. 

Meanwhile, Intellia’s second program, lonvo-z, is balancing for the temporary setback. Designed to treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) by inactivating the KLKB1 gene, lonvo-z could dramatically reduce or even eliminate HAE attacks after a single treatment. The company has completed enrollment in its Phase 3 HAELO study, with top-line data expected by mid-2026 and a potential U.S. launch in the first half of 2027. 

In the third quarter, Intellia reported $13.8 million in collaboration revenue. However, as a clinical-stage company, it incurred a net loss of $101.3 million. Intellia had $670 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter, enough to cover operations until mid-2027, including the anticipated commercial launch of lonvo-z.

Is There an Opportunity in Intellia?

Intellia has long been a part of Cathie Wood’s portfolio, with a weightage of 1.14% in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and 2.6% in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKK). On Oct. 28, ARK scooped up 479,411 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, worth approximately $7.09 million, through two of its funds. This marked the second consecutive day of accumulation, indicating Cathie Wood’s continued bullish outlook on the gene-editing innovator. 

If lonvo-z achieves positive Phase 3 results and proceeds with commercialization as planned, Intellia might transition from a clinical-stage company to a revenue-generating gene therapy leader over the next few years. This could validate Wood’s belief in the stock’s long-term prospects.

However, if the FDA does not lift its hold on nex-z and the lead candidate suffers further setbacks, Intellia’s gene-editing approach might be rendered ineffective. This is not unusual for a clinical-stage biotech company, making them a high-risk investment. Any clinical trial delays or failures can cause the stock to plummet, but any favorable news can also propel it upward. 

Thus, Intellia remains a high-risk, high-reward investment. Investors should monitor Intellia’s regulatory path forward. Furthermore, investors who follow Wood’s strategy of capitalizing on short term uncertainty to capture long-term disruption may wish to monitor any changes in Intellia's position in ARK Invest’s holdings in the future.

What Is the Target Price for Intellia Stock?

Overall, Wall Street rates Intellia stock as a “Moderate Buy.” Of the 26 analysts covering NTLA, 14 have a “Strong Buy” recommendation, 10 suggest it's a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell.” 

The average target price of $29.75 suggests the stock can rally as much as 201% from current levels. The stock has a high price estimate of $106.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NTLA 9.73 +0.21 +2.21%
Intellia Thera CS
ARKK 82.84 +2.09 +2.59%
Ark Innovation ETF

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
AMD’s Rally Faces a Crucial Test on November 11. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot