Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Options Traders Bet Beyond Meat Stock Could Move 30% When It Posts Delayed Q3 Earnings This Week

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 51 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock

Beyond Meat (BYND) shares closed down slightly ahead of the plant-based meat company’s delayed third-quarter earnings scheduled for Nov. 10 (after the bell). 

The Nasdaq-listed firm is expected to record roughly $69 million in revenue for its fiscal Q3, down some 15% on a year-over-year basis, with $0.43 a share of quarterly loss. 

At the time of writing, BYND stock is trading more than 80% below its high in late October. 

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests BYND Shares Are Headed

Options traders are bracing for volatility in Beyond Meat stock after its Q3 earnings on Monday. 

According to Barchart, implied move through the end of this week is 30.07%, which translates to a potential trading range of $0.97 to $1.80. 

This suggests traders expect a sharp reaction to BYND earnings with the wide spread reflecting uncertainty around the company’s financial health and future prospects. 

With implied volatility elevated, short-term contracts are pricing in a binary outcome – a surprise rebound or a fresh breakdown. 

Why Downside Is More Likely to Play Out in Beyond Meat Stock

Beyond Meat continues to burn cash, faces declining demand for plant-based meat, and operates in a fiercely competitive space dominated by better-capitalized rivals. 

Therefore, the downside (as indicated by options contracts) is significantly more likely to play out in BYND shares through Nov. 14. 

Plus, recent delays in reporting earnings due to impairment recalculations have added to concerns. Beyond Meat’s penny stock status makes it vulnerable to price manipulation and pump-and-dump behavior as well. 

All in all, with little institutional support and fading meme momentum, the odds favor downside risk after the quarterly release. Investors must, therefore, proceed with caution in BYND stock. 

Wall Street Currently Rates BYND at ‘Moderate Sell’

Wall Street firms also recommend caution in playing Beyond Meat shares ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on BYND stock currently sits at “Moderate Sell” with price targets going as low as $0.80, indicating potential downside of more than 40% from here. 

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BYND 1.3400 -0.0500 -3.60%
Beyond Meat Inc

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot