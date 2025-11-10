Cotton Holding Higher on Monday

cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash

Cotton futures are up 45 to 55 points so far on Monday. Crude oil futures are up 28 cents/barrel to $60.03 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.021 lower to $99.450.

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed 329 bales sold with an average price of 60.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 70 points on 11/7 at 75.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.11, up 49 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.67, up 53 points,