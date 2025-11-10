Barchart.com
Cotton Holding Higher on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago

cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
Cotton futures are up 45 to 55 points so far on Monday. Crude oil futures are up 28 cents/barrel to $60.03 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.021 lower to $99.450.

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed 329 bales sold with an average price of 60.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 70 points on 11/7 at 75.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 64.11, up 49 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.67, up 53 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.8, up 45 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 65.77 +0.63 +0.97%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 64.31s +0.69 +1.08%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

