Cotton Heading Out of the Weekend with Gains

Cotton Price action is 50 to 61 points higher so far on Monday morning. Futures posted 60 to 92 point losses across most contracts on Friday, with December down 192 points last week. Crude oil futures were 39 cents/barrel to $59.82 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.165 lower to $99.420.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 2,261 bales sold with an average price of 63.81 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 11/6 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 6 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 63.62, down 92 points, currently up 61 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.14, down 63 points, currently up 53 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.35, down 63 points, currently up 50 points