Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Heading Out of the Weekend with Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay
Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Cotton Price action is 50 to 61 points higher so far on Monday morning. Futures posted 60 to 92 point losses across most contracts on Friday, with December down 192 points last week. Crude oil futures were 39 cents/barrel to $59.82 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.165 lower to $99.420.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 2,261 bales sold with an average price of 63.81 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 11/6 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 6 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 63.62, down 92 points, currently up 61 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.14, down 63 points, currently up 53 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.35, down 63 points, currently up 50 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 65.33 +0.19 +0.29%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 63.88 +0.26 +0.41%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot