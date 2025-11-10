Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Albemarle Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Albemarle Corp phone on desk - by rafapress via Shutterstock
Albemarle Corp phone on desk - by rafapress via Shutterstock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corporation (ALB) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. With a market cap of $11.4 billion, Albemarle operates through Energy Storage, Specialties, and Ketjen segments.

Specialty chemical giant Albemarle has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. ALB stock prices have gained 12.9% on a YTD basis and declined 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.4% gains in 2025 and 12.7% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, ALB has outpaced the sector-focused Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB2% uptick in 2025 and 10% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Albemarle’s stock prices observed a marginal dip in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Nov. 5. While its specialties segment’s volumes dropped by 1%, its energy storage and Ketjen volumes increased by 8% each. However, its overall results were severely impacted by unfavorable pricing. ALB’s topline came in at $1.3 billion, down 3.5% year-over-year, but 1.2% above the Street expectations. Meanwhile, it reported a negative adjusted EPS of $0.19, but it surpassed the consensus estimates by 79.4%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, Albemarle is expected to deliver an adjusted loss of $1.59 per share, up from the loss of $2.34 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line expectations once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

Among the 28 analysts covering the ALB stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” 16 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly pessimistic compared to a month ago, when seven analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Nov. 7, Truist Securities analyst Peter Osterland maintained a “Hold” rating on ALB and raised the price target from $87 to $91.

As of writing, ALB is trading above its mean price target of $95.21. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $135 suggests a 38.9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,728.80 +8.48 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
ALB 97.18 +5.92 +6.49%
Albemarle Corp
XLB 85.82 +1.02 +1.20%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock 1
Michael Burry Abandons UnitedHealth Stock With Shares Down 35% YTD. Should You Sell UNH or Buy the Dip?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock 2026 Prediction: Can NVDA’s Gravity-Defying Rally Continue?
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
Apple’s Record Quarter Hints at Something Huge Coming: Is AAPL Stock a Buy Now?
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
Joby Aviation Is in the Final Phase of FAA Certification. Should You Buy the Flying Car Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot