Cotton Head into the Weekend with Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago

Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton futures posted 60 to 92 point losses across most contracts on Friday, with December down 192 points this week. Crude oil futures were 39 cents/barrel to $59.82 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.165 lower to $99.420.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 2,261 bales sold with an average price of 63.81 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 11/6 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 6 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 63.62, down 92 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.14, down 63 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.35, down 63 points


