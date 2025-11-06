Cotton Falling Back on Thursday

Cotton futures are down 50 to 52 points in the front months on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down 33 cents/barrel to $59.29 in the day, with the US dollar index down $0.444 to $99.615.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 2,463 bales sold with an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 55 points on 11/5 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.71, down 52 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.88, down 52 points,