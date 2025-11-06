Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Falling Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Cotton futures are down 50 to 52 points in the front months on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down 33 cents/barrel to $59.29 in the day, with the US dollar index down $0.444 to $99.615.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 2,463 bales sold with an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 55 points on 11/5 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 64.71, down 52 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.88, down 52 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 67.06, down 51 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 65.74 -0.66 -0.99%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 64.48 -0.75 -1.15%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot