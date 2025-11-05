Cotton Closes Steady on Wednesday

Cotton futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents higher at the close. Crude oil futures were down 96 cents/barrel to $59.60 in the day, with the US dollar index down $0.065 to $100.005.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 729 bales sold with an average price of 65.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/4 at 77.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.23, up 3 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.4, down 2 points,