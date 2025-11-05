Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Close with Limit Losses Across the Board

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures fell the $7.25 limit on Wednesday as longs continue to flood the exits. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle online auction showed no sales on the 1,228 head offered, with bids at $228-230.50. Outside of that, Northern sales were reported at 230-230.50, with $232 Southern sales. Feeder cattle posted the $9.25 limit losses across the board on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.61 to $349.42 on November 4. Both live ($10.75) and feeder ($13.75) futures will have expanded limits on Thursday.

Secretary Rollins met with the Mexican President on Tuesday, with the border expected to remain closed. She did comment that President Trump is still very focused on reopening the border. That may be sparking some more liquidation. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $18.01. Choice boxes were up 68 cents to $378.26, while Select was $1 lower at $360.25. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 117,000 head, taking the week’s total to 344,000. That is 1,000 head above last week but 17,358 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $220.525, down $7.250,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $218.125, down $7.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $217.575, down $7.250,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $325.725, down $9.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $319.975, down $9.250,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $315.675, down $9.250,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 217.575s -7.250 -3.22%
Live Cattle
LEG26 218.125s -7.250 -3.22%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 220.525s -7.250 -3.18%
Live Cattle
GFF26 319.975s -9.250 -2.81%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 325.725s -9.250 -2.76%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 315.675s -9.250 -2.85%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 5
Dear Rigetti Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 10
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot