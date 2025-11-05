Barchart.com
Cotton Holding Steady on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 33 minutes ago

cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
Cotton futures are showing mixed action, with December up 4 points and other neabys down 1 to 2 cents. Crude oil futures are down 85 cents/barrel to $59.71 in the day, with the US dollar index up $0.005 to $100.075.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 729 bales sold with an average price of 65.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/4 at 77.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 65.24, up 4 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 66.41, down 1 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 67.55, down 2 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 66.35 -0.07 -0.11%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 65.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

