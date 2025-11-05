Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog future are mixed with contracts 65 cents higher to 45 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday morning was reported at $86.39, up $2.32 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 8 cents on November 3 at $90.90.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was back up 15 cents to $99.32 per cwt. The loin, rib, and ham were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 488,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 981,000 head. That is 2,000 head above last week and 5,778 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $80.575, up $0.650,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $80.775, down $0.150