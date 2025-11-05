This Energy Stock Is Trading at New 10-Year Highs

TechnipFMC (FTI) is a leading oil and gas industry supplier with strong technical momentum.

Shares are trading at a new 10-year high.

FTI maintains an 88% “Buy” Barchart opinion.

The stock is up nearly 59% over the past year and 45% in the year to date.

Valued at $16.9 billion, TechnipFMC (FTI) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry.

The company designs, produces, and services systems and products for subsea, onshore and offshore, and surface projects.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. FTI checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Oct. 27, the stock has gained 4.38%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC hit a 10-year high of $42.65 in intraday trading on Oct. 30.

FTI has a Weighted Alpha of +55.42.

TechnipFMC has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 58.39% over the past year.

FTI has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $42.37 with a 50-day moving average of $38.87.

TechnipFMC has made 5 new highs and gained 10.96% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.08.

There’s a technical support level around $41.29.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$16.9 billion market capitalization.

18.3 trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.47% dividend yield.

Revenue is projected to grow 9.47% this year and another 6.82% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 23.41% this year and an additional 21.53% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on TechnipFMC

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street analysts like FTI and so do individual investors.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued 14 “Strong Buys,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” and 6 “Hold” opinions on the stock with price targets between $29 and $53 – a very wide range.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with a price target of $60.

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

1,392 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think the stock will beat the market while 130 think it won’t.

12,380 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

The Bottom Line on TechnipFMC

Wall Street analysts and individual investors both seem to be bullish.

