Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Palantir Stock Just Crossed Below Its 20-Day Moving Average. Options Data Tells Us It Could Be Headed Here Next.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 32 minutes ago
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Palantir (PLTR) shares are inching further down in morning trading on Wednesday, Nov. 5 as valuation concerns continue to weigh on sentiment despite a blockbuster third-quarter release.  

Trading at a forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of nearly 465x, PLTR is currently one of the most expensive software names in the benchmark S&P 500 Index ($SPX)

Despite the post-earnings dip, Palantir stock remains up roughly 145% versus the start of this year.

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests Palantir Stock Is Headed

Options traders seem to be pricing in potential for a continued decline in PLTR stock over the next four weeks, given the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring Dec. 5 currently sits at 1.32. 

In fact, longer-dated options expiring mid-January also have the lower bound pegged at nearly $155, according to Barchart, suggesting Palantir shares could lose another 16% through the end of 2025. 

At writing, the Nasdaq-listed firm is testing a support coinciding with its 20-day MA at $185.69 level. A sustained break below this price could further accelerate bearish momentum in the near-term. 

Palantir remains a risky investment heading into 2026 also because insiders have sold it aggressively over the past 12 months, indicating a lack of confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.  

Don’t Count on a Swift Recovery in PLTR Shares

Gabriela Borges, a senior Goldman Sachs analyst, also recommends caution in buying PLTR stock on the post-earnings dip.

In a research note, Borges agreed that Palantir is among “a handful of software names that are clearly benefiting from artificial intelligence deployments today.”

However, much of that upside and years of flawless of execution is already priced into the AI stock at current levels, she added, maintaining her “neutral” stance on the Denver-headquartered firm. 

Borges raised her price objective on Palantir stock to $188, but that still doesn’t indicate any meaningful upside from here. 

Wall Street Recommends Caution on Palantir Technologies

Other Wall Street firms agree with Goldman Sachs’ cautious view on Palantir stock as well. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on PLTR shares currently sits at “Hold” only with the mean target of about $161 indicating potential downside of another 13% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,797.69 +26.14 +0.39%
S&P 500 Index
PLTR 186.69 -4.05 -2.12%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 4
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Will SoFi Stock Keep Climbing or Is It Due for a Pullback After a 181% Gain?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot