Coffee Is Percolating. How Much Higher Will Prices Go from Here?

March coffee (KCH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March coffee futures that prices are trending up and in October hit an eight-month high. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, coffee prices have been increasing due to a combination of reduced supplies from weather problems in major producing countries like Brazil and Vietnam, tariffs on coffee imports, and better global demand.

A move in March coffee futures above chart resistance at $4.0000 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.5000, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $3.7500.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):