Coffee Is Percolating. How Much Higher Will Prices Go from Here?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - 52 minutes ago Columnist

Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay

March coffee (KCH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March coffee futures that prices are trending up and in October hit an eight-month high. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, coffee prices have been increasing due to a combination of reduced supplies from weather problems in major producing countries like Brazil and Vietnam, tariffs on coffee imports, and better global demand. 

A move in March coffee futures above chart resistance at $4.0000 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.5000, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $3.7500.

