Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Duke Energy Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 44 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Duke Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Duke Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $96.2 billion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is one of the largest U.S. electric and gas utilities, serving millions of customers across the Southeast and Midwest. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, it operates about 50,000 MW of power capacity and focuses on regulated electric and natural gas services.

Duke Energy’s stock hasn’t kept pace with the broader market’s power surge. DUK stock has gained 10.1% over the past 52 weeks and 14.9% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.5% gains over the past year and 15.1% returns in 2025.

Even within its own lane, the story remains the same. DUK has lagged behind the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU15.1% surge over the past 52 weeks and 17.4% gains in 2025.

www.barchart.com

Duke Energy has lagged behind the broader market over the past year, largely due to the pressures that come with being a capital-intensive, regulated utility at a time when investors are favoring faster-growing tech and AI-driven sectors. The company has raised its long-term capital-spending plans and intends to issue equity to help fund these investments, creating dilution and financing concerns. 

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect DUK to deliver an EPS of $6.33, up 7.3% year-over-year. However, the stock has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters, and surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend “Strong Buy,” one suggests “Moderate Buy,” and 12 advocate “Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more upbeat than it was a month ago, when nine analysts issued “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Oct. 14, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Jeremy Tonet reaffirmed a “Hold” rating on Duke Energy and kept the price target at $136.

Duke’s mean price target of $137.47 suggests a modest 11% upside potential. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $150 represents a notable 21.1% premium to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 88.83 -0.32 -0.36%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,771.55 -80.42 -1.17%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 309.25 -0.10 -0.03%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
DUK 123.83 +0.16 +0.13%
Duke Energy Corp

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 5
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot