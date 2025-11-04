Barchart.com
Hogs Faces Tuesday Weakness as the Cutout Slips Below $100

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

Lean hog futures saw losses of 65 cents to $1.30 across the front months on Tuesday.  USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $84.71, up 5 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 21 cents on October 30 at $90.98. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $2.48 to $99.17 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported higher, with the picnic down $8.17 and loin down $3.45. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 488,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 981,000 head. That is 2,000 head above last week and 5,778 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $79.925, down $0.675,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $80.925, down $1.275

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $85.125, down $0.975,


