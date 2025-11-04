Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Crude Prices Slip on Dollar Strength and Stock Weakness

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Worker checking a jackpump at sunrise by zhengzaishuru via iStock
Worker checking a jackpump at sunrise by zhengzaishuru via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

December WTI crude oil (CLZ25) on Tuesday closed down -0.49 (-0.80%), and December RBOB gasoline (RBZ25) closed up +0.0067 (+0.35%).

Crude oil prices moved lower on Tuesday amid pressure from a stronger dollar, as the dollar index (DXY00) rallied to a 3-month high.  Also, Tuesday's equity market slump has curbed confidence in the economic outlook and energy demand.  Losses in crude are limited by carryover support from Sunday, when OPEC+ announced that additional crude production hikes will be paused in Q1.

Strength in the crude crack spread supports crude prices, after the spread rose to a 2.5-month high on Tuesday.  The higher crack spread encourages refiners to increase their crude purchases and refine them into gasoline and distillates.

Oil prices also have support on recent reports that the US military may be on the verge of launching military strikes on Venezuela, which is the world's 12th largest oil producer.

OPEC+ at its meeting on Sunday announced that members will raise production by 137,000 bpd for December but will then pause the production hikes in Q1-2026 due to the emerging global oil surplus.  The IEA in mid-October forecasted a record global oil surplus of 4.0 million bpd for 2026.  OPEC+ is trying to restore all of the 2.2 million bpd production cut it made in early 2024, but still has another 1.2 million bpd of production left to restore.  OPEC's September crude production rose by +400,000 bpd to 29.05 million bpd, the highest in 2.5 years.

Reduced crude exports from Russia are supportive of oil prices.  Ukraine has targeted at least 28 Russian refineries over the past three months, exacerbating a fuel crunch in Russia and limiting Russia's crude export capabilities.  Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian refineries and oil export terminals curbed Russia's total seaborne fuel shipments to 1.88 million bpd in the first ten days of October, the lowest average in over 3.25 years, and have knocked out 13% to 20% of Russia's refining capacity by the end of October, curbing production by as much as 1.1 million bpd.  New US and EU sanctions on Russian oil companies, infrastructure, and tankers have also curbed Russian oil exports.

Vortexa reported on Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days fell -11% w/w to 86.91 million bbls in the week ended October 31.

The consensus is that Wednesday's weekly EIA crude inventories fell by -286,000 bbl, and gasoline supplies fell by -1.8 million bbl.

Last Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of October 24 were -5.8% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -2.7% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -8.4% below the 5-year seasonal average.  US crude oil production in the week ending October 24 rose +0.1% w/w to a record high of 13.655 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ending October 31 fell by -6 rigs to 414 rigs, modestly above the 4-year low of 410 rigs from August 1.  Over the past 2.5 years, the number of US oil rigs has fallen sharply from the 5.5-year high of 627 rigs reported in December 2022.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CLZ25 60.41 -0.64 -1.05%
Crude Oil WTI
RBZ25 1.9217 +0.0056 +0.29%
Gasoline RBOB
DXY00 100.213 +0.340 +0.34%
U.S. Dollar Index

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 5
What Palantir’s 400x Valuation Teaches Us About Technicals, Tech Stocks, and Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot