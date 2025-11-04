Nvidia’s Chips Are Headed to the UAE. Options Data Tells Us NVDA Stock Is Headed Here Next.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are in focus today after Microsoft (MSFT) said it has received U.S. approval to ship the giant’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement marks the first major chip export authorization under stringent U.S. security protocols and will substantially enhance the region’s AI infrastructure capabilities.

At the time of writing, Nvidia stock is up a remarkable 130% versus its year-to-date low set in April.

Does It Warrant Buying Nvidia Stock?

The Microsoft news is largely bullish for NVDA shares as it suggests the AI darling is finding success in navigating complex export controls to access strategic international markets.

The aforementioned regulatory clearance may establish a precedent for other allied nations seeking access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Over time, this could significantly expand Nvidia’s total addressable market (TAM) while adhering to U.S. strategic technology controls.

Nvidia’s order backlog for Blackwell and its next-gen Rubin chip systems currently stands at $500 billion through the end of next year, providing substantial revenue visibility that warrants owning the AI stock for the long term.

Where Options Data Suggests NVDA Shares Are Headed

Nvidia shares have been a lucrative investment over the past seven months but options data signals potential for continued momentum through the remainder of 2025.

According to Barchart, options traders are pricing in potential for another leg up in the AI stock to about $230 by Jan. 16.

In the near term as well, the expected move is 4.81% through the end of next week, implying the semiconductor behemoth could be trading at north of $212 by Nov. 14.

NVDA stock is currently trading only a tad below its 52-week high at about $212. From a technical perspective , a break above that level could refresh bullish momentum heading into 2026 as well.

Wall Street Remains Bullish as Ever on Nvidia

Wall Street analysts continue to find NVDA shares attractive as a long-term holding.