Kenvue Stock Pops on News Kimberly-Clark Will Buy It for $48.7B. Is It Too Late to Buy KVUE Here?

Kenvue (KVUE) shares are up roughly 15% at writing after Irving, Texas-headquartered Kimberly-Clark (KMB) said it will buy the consumer health company in a deal that values it at $48.7 billion.

Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and the remainder in KMB stock. The deal will unlock synergies worth $2.1 billion in total, according to the companies’ joint press release on Monday.

Despite today’s surge, Kenvue stock is down well over 30% versus its year-to-date high set in May.

Why Is the KMB Deal Bullish for Kenvue Stock?

The Kimberly-Clark agreement is a major win for KVUE stock because it values the NYSE-listed firm at an exciting 50% premium.

The $3.50-per-share cash payout offers immediate liquidity to the company’s investors, while the KMB stock component gives them exposure to a blue-chip dividend payer with global scale.

Additionally, the $2.1 billion in expected run-rate synergies indicate operational upside and margin expansion potential.

Simply put, the transaction validates Kenvue’s strategic value while positioning it to benefit from Kimberly-Clark’s distribution muscle as well. It’s a rare blend of short-term reward and long-term upside.

Jim Cramer Recommends Owning KVUE Shares

Famed investor Jim Cramer sees Kimberly-Clark transaction as meaningfully positive for KVUE shares as “where KMB is strong, they’re not (China) – and where they are strong, Kimberly is not (Europe).”

According to him, the Tylenol-related litigation risks are largely overblown. In fact, “this stock – if it weren’t for RFK – would be at $22,” he argued in a segment of CNBC this morning.

Kenvue shares are currently trading about 25% below that price, suggesting the Mad Money host believes they’re going for a meaningful discount at the time of writing.

The consumer health company currently pays a rather lucrative dividend yield of 5.1% as well, which makes up for another strong reason to own it heading into 2026.

Wall Street Has a ‘Buy’ Rating on Kenvue

Wall Street analysts also agree with Cramer’s bullish view on Kenvue stock.