Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Kenvue Stock Pops on News Kimberly-Clark Will Buy It for $48.7B. Is It Too Late to Buy KVUE Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
An open bottle of Tylenol with white pills spilled out by The Image Party via Shutterstock
An open bottle of Tylenol with white pills spilled out by The Image Party via Shutterstock

Kenvue (KVUE) shares are up roughly 15% at writing after Irving, Texas-headquartered Kimberly-Clark (KMB) said it will buy the consumer health company in a deal that values it at $48.7 billion. 

Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and the remainder in KMB stock. The deal will unlock synergies worth $2.1 billion in total, according to the companies’ joint press release on Monday. 

Despite today’s surge, Kenvue stock is down well over 30% versus its year-to-date high set in May. 

www.barchart.com

Why Is the KMB Deal Bullish for Kenvue Stock?

The Kimberly-Clark agreement is a major win for KVUE stock because it values the NYSE-listed firm at an exciting 50% premium. 

The $3.50-per-share cash payout offers immediate liquidity to the company’s investors, while the KMB stock component gives them exposure to a blue-chip dividend payer with global scale. 

Additionally, the $2.1 billion in expected run-rate synergies indicate operational upside and margin expansion potential. 

Simply put, the transaction validates Kenvue’s strategic value while positioning it to benefit from Kimberly-Clark’s distribution muscle as well. It’s a rare blend of short-term reward and long-term upside. 

Jim Cramer Recommends Owning KVUE Shares

Famed investor Jim Cramer sees Kimberly-Clark transaction as meaningfully positive for KVUE shares as “where KMB is strong, they’re not (China) – and where they are strong, Kimberly is not (Europe).”

According to him, the Tylenol-related litigation risks are largely overblown. In fact, “this stock – if it weren’t for RFK – would be at $22,” he argued in a segment of CNBC this morning.  

Kenvue shares are currently trading about 25% below that price, suggesting the Mad Money host believes they’re going for a meaningful discount at the time of writing. 

The consumer health company currently pays a rather lucrative dividend yield of 5.1% as well, which makes up for another strong reason to own it heading into 2026. 

Wall Street Has a ‘Buy’ Rating on Kenvue

Wall Street analysts also agree with Cramer’s bullish view on Kenvue stock. 

The consensus rating on KVUE shares currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of $19.29 indicating potential upside of more than 15% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KMB 102.29 -17.42 -14.55%
Kimberly-Clark Corp
KVUE 16.20 +1.83 +12.73%
Kenvue Inc

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot